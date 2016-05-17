Additional Acts for Du Quoin State Fair

Additional performers join the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup.

Recording artist and reality television star Kellie Pickler will perform her hits Tuesday, August 30th.

Opening for Pickler will be southern Illinois native Amelia Eisenhauer.

Meanwhile, Sunday, August 28th, Skillet will perform during Contemporary Christian Night at the Grandstand.

The 2016 Du Quoin State Fair runs August 26-September 5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.