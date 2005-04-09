Partial Solar Eclipse
By: Jason Lindsey
Cape Girardeau, MO -- Heartland skywatchers viewed a partial solar eclipse on Friday. Using a special solar filter Heartland News caught this glimpse of the partial eclipse.
We could only see 5 to 10% of the eclipse in the Heartland, but an almost-total eclipse was seen not far from New Zealand and in parts of Costa Rica, Panama, Columbia, and Venezuela.
Solar eclipses are caused when the earth, the moon, and the sun line up just right.
The next solar eclipse visible over a large swath of North America won't come until May 20, 2012, when the path of an annular solar eclipse passes across portions of eight southwestern states.
Source: Space.com
|
KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage
|Eclipse Terms
|
Source: Space.com
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.