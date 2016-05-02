More honors for Redhawks pitcher Lucchesi

Southeast Redhawks Joey Lucchesi has earned Louisville Slugger National Player of the week and Adidas OVC Pitcher of the week honors.

Lucchesi pitched eight complete innings Thursday against Murray State en route to his eighth victory of the season, allowing only one run in the seventh inning. His 17 strikeouts against the Racers tied a school record set by John Holdner in 1961.

The Newark, California native currently leads the OVC with a 1.69 earned run average, 105 strikeouts, and is tied for the lead with eight wins. His strikeout mark leads NCAA Division I baseball.

This is the second OVC pitcher of the week honor this season and the sixth of his two-year career. It is also the second time this season he has been honored as a national player of the week.

