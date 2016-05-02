Johnson Co., IL Sheriff's Dept. uses Senior Call-In Program

The Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff's Department is reviving its Senior Call-In Program.

According to the sheriff's department, the program, called SALT - seniors and law enforcement together, is intended to provide support and reassurance for senior citizens.

How it works: a senior citizen will call into the sheriff's department every morning just to say "good morning," or "I am fine," etc. If they have not called in by 11 a.m., the sheriff's department will try contacting them by phone or family member.

If the sheriff's department cannot make contact, they will send a deputy out to the home to check.

"A lot of them leave keys for their house with us," Johnson County Chief Deputy, Jeff Jordan said. "And if we can't make contact, then as a last solution we'll go in, check their home and make sure they haven't fell or anything bad has happened to them."

Jordan says seniors have the option of leaving an extra key with the department, where they store it in a lock box with their name on it.

For Sue Bean, 75, who's been apart of the program for the past three years, she says the program is a security for her.

"I like it because I live alone, I do a lot of climbing and working around here and if I fall, I know at least the next morning, if I don't call in someone will come see about me," Bean said. "I do have a daughter, but she lives about ten miles away and she's busy and we don't talk everyday. And she's comforted by knowing that I'm part of the program."

Bean says it's also a way to build relationships with the officers.

"They are all so gracious over there when you call," Bean said. "They're all so very very nice over there."

If you know a senior citizen with limited mobility, medical concerns, confined to their home or living alone, the sheriff's department asks that you tell them about the program.

You can contact 618-658-8264 for more information.

