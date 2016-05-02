Paducah police warning banks, businesses about fake payroll checks

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are warning area banks and other businesses that cash payroll checks to be on alert for fake checks.

According to police, on Friday, April 29 they were called to Banterra Bank on Parisa Drive in reference to a suspicious check.

Jeremiah Rodman, 45, of Paducah, was allegedly trying to cash a forged check.

He was arrested on a charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to Detective Jason Montgomery, the check had a legitimate business name on it and had apparently been printed on a professional quality paper.

Det. Montgomery said the check looked authentic and area businesses need to use caution when cashing payroll checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.

