4 men accused of drinking while fishing, shooting at island on Lake Barkley

Four men are accused of drinking while fishing and firing a gun at an island on Lake Barkley, nearly hitting a man.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, they received a complaint in Land Between the Lakes near Devils Elbow Boat Ramp on Sunday evening.

A man called 911 stating that four men in a boat were allegedly drinking and firing shots at an island he was on off Lake Barkley. The man claimed two rounds were fired near his head.

According to deputies, the man was on the island taking pictures and was able to get pictures of the suspects.

The Trigg County sheriff allegedly found four intoxicated men at Devils Elbow Boat Ramp in Land Between the Lakes.

The U.S. Forestry Service and Stewart County Sheriff's Office arrived and helped with the investigation. They allegedly found two handguns.

All four men were charged with wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication.

