This week in music: 1981 Sheena's Train

Let's turn back the clock and check the music scene from the early 1980's

These were the songs on top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week in 1981.



At number five was Hall and Oates with Kiss is on My List. Darryl Hall claims Eddy Van Halen copied the synthesizer from this song and used it for the Van Halen song Jump.

Juice Newton was in the number four spot with Angel of the Morning. The song was the first of four consecutive top ten hits for Newton.

In the number three spot was Being with You by Smokey Robinson. It was his highest solo hit on the pop charts.

At number two was Just the Two of Us by Grover Washington Junior and Bill Withers. It was Wither's first top ten hit in 9 years.

And in the top spot was Sheena Easton with Morning Train. It was the Australian singer's first and only chart topper although she cracked the top ten with a number of songs during the 1980's.

?Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



