May 2 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some birthday wishes on this 3rd day of May.

He was the front man of The Four Seasons whose hits included Big Girls Don't Cry and Sherry. As a solo artist he had a pair of number one hits: My Eyes Adored You and Grease. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frankie Valli is 82 today.

He's a country singer, songwriter, and guitarist who was named Top New Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2011. His hits include: Drink My Hand, Springsteen and Give Me Back My Hometown. Eric Church is 39 today.

He starred as the frequently shirtless Gibby on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. Noah Munck is all grown up now. He's 20 today.

She's an actress who's best known for her role as Joan Harris on the AMC series Mad Men. Christina Hendricks is 41 today.

