Semi vs. pedestrian crash kills one in Williamson Co.

A deadly semi versus pedestrian crash killed a Marion, Ill. man early Monday morning.

According to the Williamson County Coroner, a 43-year-old man was in the west bound lane of Old Rt. 13 when he was hit by a semi.

Illinois State Police report the man killed was wearing dark clothing as he was walking in the middle of the road.

The accident happened just east of Rt. 148 around 1:13 a.m.

According to the coroner, the man died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Kevin Adams of Creal Springs, Ill., was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story KFVS will update as more details are available.

