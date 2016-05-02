FIRST ALERT: Cooler start to Monday, keep umbrella handy

It is Monday, May 2.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your Monday morning kicks off a cooler week for the start of May. While it may be dry as you head out the door this morning, you may want to keep an umbrella handy. The Heartland should see a few, light showers before noon. Brian says the rain is nothing major, but enough to be annoying. FIRST ALERT: The weather for Cinco de Mayo (Thursday) looks beautiful.

Making Headlines:

Big concerns: On Monday, May 2 students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are expected to hold a demonstration about their concerns over racism, the state budget and safety.

Death investigation: A Du Quoin man was killed in am ATV crash in Elkville, Illinois Sunday. Shane Ridgeway was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

Protesting removal: A Kentucky man will go to court to try and prevent the removal of this Confederate Monument from the University of Louisville campus. Everett Corley will ask for a restraining order against Louisville's mayor this morning.

Last dance: The curtain fell a final time for elephants performing at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Six Asian elephants danced during their last show in Providence, Rhode Island ending a century old tradition.

