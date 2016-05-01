Poplar Bluff High School's JROTC gets new commander

Instructor Maj. Gregory Crites and Paige Hooper place Danica Allen’s new ranking on her epaulet.

Poplar Bluff High School’s Pvt. Billie G. Kanell JROTC Battalion has a new commander as of Friday, April 22.

Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Danica Allen was promoted during the Change of Command ceremony, and will succeed Cadet Lt. Col. Paige Hooper who will graduate in May.

Cadet Staff Sgt. Sierra Crites was promoted to cadet command sergeant major, as well.

Dozens of awards were given out during the annual ceremony, including the cadet of the year honor, which was bestowed upon Freshman Ethan Freeman.

Following the event, the cadets celebrated the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

