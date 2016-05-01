Du Quoin, IL man killed in ATV crash

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly ATV crash in Elkville, Illinois on Sunday, May 1.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North West Street in Elkville a little after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible crash involving a four-wheeler.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined that Shane Ridgeway, 34, of Du Quoin, was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

Ridgeway suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Several hours later, Ridgeway succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident.

