Hundreds join May 2nd protest on SIUC campus

Some students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are on edge following a series of incidents on and off campus – the most recent involving an anonymous video threatening to lynch and beat African Americans.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell spoke on Monday, April 25 at around 2 p.m. about a recent video circulating online.
Police are further investigating graffiti on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale after gathering a number of new leads from security video.
An outraged African American student’s now viral video alleging racism on campus has stirred action by administrators at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
There are still a lot of questions surrounding what's going to happen on May 2 on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
A group of students are hoping to make Monday, May 2 a day that sparks change, not a day that lives in infamy on the Southern Illinois University campus in spite of threats of racist violence and rioting.
