'Bodies Revealed' comes to Discovery Park of America - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Bodies Revealed' comes to Discovery Park of America

Written by Don Frazier, Photojournalist
(Source: Discovery Park of America) (Source: Discovery Park of America)
UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -

For the past three months, guests of the Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee have been given the opportunity to see inside the human body.

"Bodies Revealed" is an exhibit featuring carefully preserved anatomical specimens and has been on display in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall at the park.

CEO Jim Rippy expects more than 40,000 people will see the exhibit by the time it leaves.

This October, the Discovery Park of America will host a "Jurassic Journeys of Land, Sea, and Air" event.

These electronic creatures will be on display from October 8 through December 31.

Tickets are available online or by calling the park at (713) 885-5455.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd in Union City, Tennessee.

The park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, you can visit the park's website.

