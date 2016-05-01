Blues tie up series in OT with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars

The St. Louis Blues tied up the round two series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 1 in Dallas.

The Stars tied up the game 3-3 in the third to send the game into overtime. The Blues came back to score and take the win.

Game three of round two will be back in Blues territory at the Scottrade Center and is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

