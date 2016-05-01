Cape Girardeau Roller Derby holding first game of season

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) will be lacing up their skates as they host the first roller derby game of the season against Girls Rollin' In The South (GRITS) at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau on May 14.

The doors open at 6 PM and the match begins at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale for $7 at P-Mac Music, the Arena Building, capegirardeaurollerderby.com or on CGRD's Facebook page. You can also grab tickets for $9 at the door.

Tickets for kids ages 6-12 are only $3, and 5 and under get in for free. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southeast Hospice.

For more information, email info@CapeGirardeauRollerDerby.com.

