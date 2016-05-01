Video appears to show Southern Illinois police officer drop gun

A recent video appears to show a Southern Illinois University Carbondale police officer dropping his firearm.

The video posted to the Flyover Infoshop Facebook page on Friday, April 29, shows a male SIUC police officer in plain clothes speaking to several people in front of the Flyover Infoshop. When the officer went to enter his vehicle, his gun appeared to fall from the officer's possession and hit the ground.

"We are aware of the video and are looking into it,” SIUC Police Chief Benjamin Newman said in Twitter message. “Since it is a personnel matter, I cannot go into details of the officer's actions.”

Police Chief Newman said that SIUC’s Department of Public Safety works to ensure all officers are well-trained and have appropriate equipment.

According to the flyover, the video was filmed by a member of the SIU School of Law Chapter and the National Lawyers Guild. That member wishes to remain anonymous.

The video has been shared more than 100 times and has 11,000 views.

