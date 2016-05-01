Video appears to show Southern Illinois police officer drop gun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Video appears to show Southern Illinois police officer drop gun

(Source: Flyover Infoshop) (Source: Flyover Infoshop)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A recent video appears to show a Southern Illinois University Carbondale police officer dropping his firearm.

The video posted to the Flyover Infoshop Facebook page on Friday, April 29, shows a male SIUC police officer in plain clothes speaking to several people in front of the Flyover Infoshop. When the officer went to enter his vehicle, his gun appeared to fall from the officer's possession and hit the ground.

"We are aware of the video and are looking into it,” SIUC Police Chief Benjamin Newman said in Twitter message. “Since it is a personnel matter, I cannot go into details of the officer's actions.”

Police Chief Newman said that SIUC’s Department of Public Safety works to ensure all officers are well-trained and have appropriate equipment.

According to the flyover, the video was filmed by a member of the SIU School of Law Chapter and the National Lawyers Guild. That member wishes to remain anonymous.

The video has been shared more than 100 times and has 11,000 views.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:24:36 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly