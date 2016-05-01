Prep meals in advance to further weight loss goals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prep meals in advance to further weight loss goals

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Prepping meals ahead of time could be the key to sticking to your diet and does not take much time. 

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson says she often preps 4 days-worth of meals at one time.

“The first thing I do is become okay with making a huge mess in the kitchen, because I only want to clean once,” Crowson said. “If I try to clean while I cook, it just takes much longer.”

The prepping process typically takes about an hour or so.

It comes with a variety of food from chicken and vegetables to red meat and jasmine rice.
  
“I am a fan of red meat,” Crowson said. “Lately, I've been buying 93% to 94% lean ground sirloin because it cooks fast and it's really lean…You could use a salt free Mrs. Dash blend.”

But Crowson warns it strongly relies on portion size and recommends to measure out everything.
  
“The point of this whole thing is that you're never caught without something healthy to eat because that is the biggest road to diet failure that there is.” Crowson said.

Each day includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks, a protein shake and even a dessert.
 
“In the meal plans I give people a lot, there's one if not two protein shakes during the day,” Crowson said.

Try Crowson’s strawberry peanut butter protein shake: 

•    1 cup of original or vanilla unsweetened almond milk
•    A tablespoon of all natural peanut butter (the kind you have to stir)
•    3  to 4 frozen or fresh strawberries
•    1 scoop of your favorite protein powder 

Put all the ingredients in the blender, mix and enjoy.

Click here for Crowson’s step-by-step 4 day meal prep guide.

