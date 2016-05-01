SCC holds Annual Young Writer’s Competition

(Pictured above: Local high school students participate in Shawnee Community College’s Annual Young Writer’s Competition. A ceremony was held at Shawnee Community College on April 19th, 2016. Source: Shawnee Community College)

Shawnee Community College hosted their Annual Young Writer’s Competition, an event designed to encourage local high-school students to submit their own non-fiction, fiction and poetry pieces for the chance to win monetary prizes.

The high-school writing competition was divided into two divisions: the 9th/10th grades division and 11th/12th grades division.

The winners are listed below:

9th/10th Grade Non-Fiction Essay- Holly McAlister, Anna-Jonesboro High School (1st place); Madison Cunningham, Massac County High School (2nd place); Caitlin Kingsley, Massac County High School (3rd place)

11th/12th Grade Non-Fiction Essay- Mary Kate White, Vienna High School (1st place); Gabriele Baker, Meridian High School (2nd place); Miranda Brookshier, Vienna High School (3rd place)

9th/10th Grade Fiction Essay- Delaney Cummins, Dongola Unit School (1st place); Danni Carnes, Massac County High School (2nd place); Katie Pugh, Massac County High School (3rd place)

11th/12th Grade Fiction Essay- Kaitlyn Nale, Century High School (1st place); Adam Ragsdale, Joppa High School (2nd place); Casey Jordan, Massac County High School (3rd place)

9th/10th Grade Poetry- Caitlin Kingsley, Massac County High School (1st place); Lawrence Bigham, Egyptian High School (2nd place); Hailey O’Dea, Dongola High School (3rd place)

11th/12th Grade Poetry- Terry Wyant, Dongola High School (1st place); Aveon Winfield, Century High School (2nd place); Taylor Bundren, Vienna High School (3rd place)

