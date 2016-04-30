Poplar Bluff High school Students Earn Top Math Placement

Two Poplar Bluff High School Students are being recognized for their achievements in math.

Humza Siddiqui, a junior, and sophomore Adeesh Mishra placed first and second respectively in the computational competition at Southeast Missouri State University's Math Field Day.

Math Field Day was held on Thursday, April 14.

Mishra also came in second in non-routine level one and Humza placed second in trigonometry.

A total of 25 Poplar Bluff students competed as part of the school's math team.