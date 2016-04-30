Former Semo wide receiver Paul McRoberts signs with Rams

Paul McRoberts has made it.

The former Semo wide receiver has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

A St. Louis native, McRoberts earned first team All-OVC Honors for the 2nd straight year.

He wrapped up his four-year Southeast career with 2,435 yards receiving and a school-record 29 receiving touchdowns on 175 catches.

He ranks 3rd in receiving yards, 2nd in all time receptions, and is tied for second in total touchdowns.

McRoberts also shined in the 2016 Senior Bowl, where he caught a touchdown from Dak Prescott.

