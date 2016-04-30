Sikeston police officer helps blind man find service dog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston police officer helps blind man find service dog

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook) (Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook)
(Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook) (Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook)
(Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook) (Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook)
(Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook) (Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook)
(Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook) (Source: Shaneka MzNeka Avance/Facebook)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

For one police officer in Sikeston, Missouri, it's sometimes the simple things that make the job worthwhile.

It was just another day on the job for Officer Jeff Gunnels when he was dispatched to an area close to Tanner Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, after receiving a report that a blind man was wandering around the neighborhood,.

He soon realized that the man was was actually looking for his service dog.

Gunnels sprung into action and was able to help the man find his dog, as well as help him get back home. The man had walked nearly a mile away from his house.

Gunnels was more than happy to help the man, but said he doesn't look at what he did as anything special.

"We don't do it for the fame or the recognition," he said.

Gunnels also said these are the types of incidents that help make the job worthwhile.

"It means more to us," he said. "Doing things like this, rather than having to haul 10 people to jail."

For Gunnels, helping the man find his dog and get back home wasn't anything heroic or special. For him it was just another day on the job.

"We don't do it for the money," he said. "We want to do it. We want to help people."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-30 02:09:15 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly