Sikeston police officer helps blind man find service dog

For one police officer in Sikeston, Missouri, it's sometimes the simple things that make the job worthwhile.

It was just another day on the job for Officer Jeff Gunnels when he was dispatched to an area close to Tanner Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, after receiving a report that a blind man was wandering around the neighborhood,.

He soon realized that the man was was actually looking for his service dog.

Gunnels sprung into action and was able to help the man find his dog, as well as help him get back home. The man had walked nearly a mile away from his house.

Gunnels was more than happy to help the man, but said he doesn't look at what he did as anything special.

"We don't do it for the fame or the recognition," he said.

Gunnels also said these are the types of incidents that help make the job worthwhile.

"It means more to us," he said. "Doing things like this, rather than having to haul 10 people to jail."

For Gunnels, helping the man find his dog and get back home wasn't anything heroic or special. For him it was just another day on the job.

"We don't do it for the money," he said. "We want to do it. We want to help people."

