Two SEMO sororities hold suicide prevention walk

More than two dozen SEMO students came out and joined together to help bring awareness to suicide prevention in a suicide prevention walk on the university's campus on Saturday, April 30.

Two sororities - Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Phi Omega - organized the event.

This is the second year the sororities held the walk, which brought out performing teams from as far as St. Louis.

During the walk, two students gave personal testimonies about suicide and the importance of getting help if you’re dealing with mental health issues.

Organizers said the walk seems to get bigger every year and they are already planning to hold the event again next year.

