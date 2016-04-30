Man indicted for murder after deadly Calloway Co., KY crash in April

A man has been indicted for murder after a deadly crash in April in Calloway County, Kentucky.

Eric J. Duffy was initially charged with DUI, second offense, aggravated.

On November 1, the case was presented to the Calloway County Grand Jury and an indictment warrant was issued for murder due to Carolyn Morris' death and first degree assault due to Morris' grandson's injuries.

Duffy was arrested on Nov. 3 and taken to the Calloway County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

On Saturday morning, April 30, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash between Hwy 121 and Hwy 80 on Airport Road.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the crash.

Authorities learned that Eric J. Duffy was driving north on Airport Road. Duffy said that he fell asleep and ran off the roadway, struck a driveway culvert and rotated into the southbound lane of traffic.

Carolyn A. Morris was driving south on Airport Road and Duffy’s vehicle traveled into the path of her vehicle. They collided in the southbound lane.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene and her grandson was severely injured.

Duffy was arrested for driving under the influence (second offense) and taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, the investigation continued and pending results of blood alcohol and drug tests were required for further charges.

