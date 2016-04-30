McCracken Co. deputies respond to crash near I-24

The McCracken County Central Dispatch is reporting it was alerted to a two-vehicle collision with injuries near I-24 and John Puryear on Saturday, April 30.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene a little after noon Saturday and determined that Jerry W. Jones, 52, of Murray, had exited off the westbound off ramp from I-24. Jones had crossed the northbound lane on John Puryear, and was waiting to make a left turn southbound on John Puryear in the crossover lane.

Terry Collier, 51, of Paducah, had also exited the westbound off ramp of I-24. He told authorities that he did not see Jones sitting in the crossover and went on to make a left-hand turn. Collier’s 2002 BMW then struck the rear of Jones’ 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

Jones was transported to Baptist Health for non-incapacitating injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional.

