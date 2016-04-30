KSP to partner with DEA for 11th National 'Take Back' initiative

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday, April 30 in an effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from communities throughout the state.

The collection will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KSP Post 2, Madisonville, located on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

People may get rid of medication in its original container, or by removing the medication from its container and putting it directly into the disposal box.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted.

Liquid products should remain sealed in their original container.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.