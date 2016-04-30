Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/29

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

NCAA Baseball

Murray State-4
SEMO-3

Wichita State-8
SIU-0

MLB

Washington-5
St. Louis-4

Atlanta-1
Chicago-6

H.S. Baseball

Poplar Bluff-5
Dexter-0
**Tanner Tibbs no-hitter**

NCAA Softball

Austin Peay-7, 6
SEMO--------3, 15

NHL Playoffs

St. Louis-1
Dallas-2

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Perryville-2
St. Vincent-0

Powered by Frankly