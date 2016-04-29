Two people injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co. KY

Two people were injured Friday after a two-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Friday at approximately 2:51 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriffs Department responded to an injury accident in 7000 block of Kentucky Dam Road.

Investigation showed Shirley Smith, 79, of Calvert City, Ky., was driving west on Kentucky Dam Road.

At the same time Ryan Green, 32, of Hampton, Ky., was driving along with his daughter Kaydin, 4.

Smith's vehicle came into contact with pooling water causing her to lose control and strike Green's vehicle.

Both vehicles left the roadway.

Green's vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder and Smith's vehicle came to rest in a grassy area on the right side of the roadway.

Green and Smith were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Green's daughter was in a child safety seat and was not injured.

