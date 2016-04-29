Missouri Veterans Home receives gift to get vets on a roll

Some veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau got to feel the wind on their face and the exhilaration of riding a bike again Friday.

Friday morning members of the American Legion Riders chapter 158 presented residents a new Frank Mobility Systems, Inc. Duet Tandem wheelchair bicycle.

"We thought the veterans would enjoy something coming out of the American Legion where they would be able to have more recreation outside the building," said Kevin Wehrle, director of the Jackson American Legion Riders chapter 158.



The Duet tandem wheelchair bicycle has three wheels and a safety seat. Veterans will be belted in for safety and have a front seat for an outdoor adventure.

According to Wehrle the hope is that the tandem bicycle will help residents of the Missouri Veterans Home get out of the building and enjoy the spring and summer weather.

"A lot of enjoyment, that's what it's all about," said Wehrle. "We're here to make it easier to help them enjoy what they already have right here."

The Duet tandem bicycle was purchased through the fundraising efforts of the American Legion Post 158 and Riders Chapter, the Bank of Missouri, Isle of Capri Casino, Jackson Elks, the Missouri Veterans Home and several private donors.

"We're already seeing a lot of interest," said Wehrle. "I already heard someone hinting to us that maybe we should consider looking at securing funds to buy another one."

