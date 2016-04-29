Missouri Veterans Home receives gift to get vets on a roll - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Veterans Home receives gift to get vets on a roll

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Some veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau got to feel the wind on their face and the exhilaration of riding a bike again Friday. 

Friday morning members of the American Legion Riders chapter 158 presented  residents a new Frank Mobility Systems, Inc. Duet Tandem wheelchair bicycle.

"We thought the veterans would enjoy something coming out of the American Legion where they would be able to have more recreation outside the building," said Kevin Wehrle, director of the Jackson American Legion Riders chapter 158. 
 
The Duet tandem wheelchair bicycle has three wheels and a safety seat. Veterans will be belted in for safety and have a front seat for an outdoor adventure. 

According to Wehrle the hope is that the tandem bicycle will help residents of the Missouri Veterans Home get out of the building and enjoy the spring and summer weather. 

"A lot of enjoyment, that's what it's all about," said Wehrle. "We're here to make it easier to help them enjoy what they already have right here."

The Duet tandem bicycle was purchased through the fundraising efforts of the American Legion Post 158 and Riders Chapter, the Bank of Missouri, Isle of Capri Casino, Jackson Elks, the Missouri Veterans Home and several private donors.  

"We're already seeing a lot of interest," said Wehrle. "I already heard someone hinting to us that maybe we should consider looking at securing funds to buy another one."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-30 02:09:15 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly