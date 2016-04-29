SIU answers questions about planned May 2nd rally

We may be learning more about the graffiti that was found on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

We may be learning more about the graffiti that was found on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

More than 100 students, staff and faculty turned out to Southern Illinois University on Thursday to discuss issues of racism, student safety, and budget concerns with SIU’s Interim Provost and deans.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding what's going to happen on May 2 on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.

In response the university has put together a list of frequently asked questions and answers in hopes to clear some things up.

Here's what you need to know:

Classes will be in session on Monday

Any protests are expected to be peaceful

There will be extra law enforcement on campus

If you're concerned about your safety you can choose to stay home

For a closer look at SIUC's FAQ s click here.

