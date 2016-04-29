Paducah man arrested after admitting to stalking woman outside her home

A Paducah man was arrested Friday after being accused of stalking a woman for at least five months.

The victim told police she has heard groaning and sniffling noises outside of her bedroom window in the middle of the night several times since November 2015.

Authorities began an investigation and determined that Jeffery K. Suggs, 32, was the man stalking the victim.

Suggs was arrested about 12:30 p.m. on Friday at his place of employment on Joe Clifton Drive and, during an interview, admitted to having stood outside the woman’s window more than a dozen times since late 2015.

Suggs was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.