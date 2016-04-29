Cape Corner Concert series begins, weather permitting

Weather pending, this weekend will be the first for the Cape Corner Concerts, according to Old Town Cape.

John-Michael Veach will be the first local musician to participate. His performance will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of Themis and Main in downtown Cape Girardeau, weather permitting.

He is a singer/song writer born and raised in southern Illinois. He plays acoustic guitar and covers a wide variety of musical styles, both popular songs and original music.

He has performed at Cup 'N' Cork, Pitters Cafe and Lounge and is a regular performer at the wineries of southern Illinois.

The Cape Corner Concerts is a series of street corner concerts aiming to increase vibrancy in downtown Cape Girardeau and provide a platform for local performers to showcase their talent. It is funded through a partnership between Old Town Cape and the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District.

You can click here for updates regarding performance cancellations due to inclement weather.

