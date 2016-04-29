Life Hacks: Cleaning around the house with citrus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Life Hacks: Cleaning around the house with citrus

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Looking for an all-natural way to clean around the house? Why not try the power of citrus?

Try using a lime or a lemon to clean your hard surfaces, like in the shower.

The acidic content of the fruit makes it useful in breaking up grime, and the citrus-smell is a great air freshener.

While using the fruit directly may leave a little bit of pulp, simply wiping it down afterward makes this a useful alternative to your tougher, chemical-based cleaning supplies!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly