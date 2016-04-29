Two people face charges in connection with burglary

Two people are facing charges in Benton, Illinois in connection with a home burglary.

Danielle M. Dunbar, 29, of Benton, was charged with residential burglary, felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley A. Roeder, 33, of Mulkeytown, was charged with residential burglary, felony theft, driving while license suspended and obstructing identification.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, Dunbar and Roeder were arrested after a traffic stop on North DuQuoin Street in Benton.

He said they were pulled over at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

According to the sheriff, stolen property recovered included a television set, electronic equipment and DVDs.

Both suspects are being held in the Franklin County Jail pending review by the states attorney's office and the setting of bail by the court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.