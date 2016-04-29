Mississippi Co. man arrested in connection to check forgery, stealing

A man was arrested on April 26 in connection to the cashing of a fraudulent check written to a Mississippi County business.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore the investigation started on April 19, when a deputy received a walk-in complaint about a stolen and forged check.

The victim says he received a check from his bank that was cashed at a local business, with a signature that was his - but that he did not sign.

The victim said that the check was made out to Michael Paul Brown.

Deputies responded to the local business and spoke to management.

Management told them that they remembered Michael Paul Brown cashing the check.

Deputies were able to obtain video evidence of Brown doing so, and requested the outside video.

Further investigation revealed another suspect was involved and identified as Scottie Owens.

On Tuesday, deputies saw Owens's vehicle and pulled him over on Highway 105.

He was operating the vehicle and arrested without incident.

Owens was charged with forgery and stealing. His bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety.

He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

