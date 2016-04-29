AIDS candlelight memorial to be held in Carbondale

The 33rd International AIDS Candlelight Memorial will be held on Sunday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Good Shepherd United Church of Christ.

The church is located at 515 S. Orchard Drive. A reception will immediately follow the service.

The memorial service will remember those who have passed away from complications of HIV/AIDS in southern Illinois, and also serves as a call for a community mobilization campaign to raise awareness and encourage the community to volunteer with the Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project.

Participants in the service include Rev. Katherine Bryant Graves of the Carbondale 1st Christian Church, Father Bob Flannery of Carbondale St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Rev. John Holst of the Marion Zion United Church of Christ, Father Matthew Malek from Terre Haute, and Dr. Rev. Alan Rhein of the Carbondale 1st United Methodist Church.

For more information, you can email Wally Paynter at wallypaynter@icloud.com.

To volunteer for the AIDS Holiday Project, you join the Facebook group "Southern IL AIDS Walk Volunteers."

