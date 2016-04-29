Authorities seize moonshine, still from eastern KY county

Acting upon a complaint, Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) investigators began a month-long investigation concerning reports of a moonshine still in the Kona community of Letcher County in eastern Kentucky.

Three controlled buys were made from Patrick Collier with the last buy on April 27, 2016.

On April 28, 2016, a search warrant was executed which resulted in the seizure of an operational moonshine still, 27 quarts of moonshine, and other materials such as yeast and drums of mash.

Numerous documents with recipes and sales information were also confiscated.

Collier was charged with illegal possession of alcoholic beverages in dry territory, illegal possession of moonshine and illegal possession of an apparatus capable of making alcoholic beverages.

This operation was conducted with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

