Ribbon cutting May 6 for Herrin Farmer's Market

A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m. for the Herrin Farmer's Market.

The event, which is a ceremony only, will be at 400 N. Park Avenue in Herrin, immediately north of Herrin City Hall.

According to organizers, their objectives are to expand opportunities for everyone in the community by stimulating local economic development, as well as social and community building through educational and family-friendly activities.

The market will open on May 21 at 8 a.m.

