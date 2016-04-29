Learn difference between amphibians, reptiles at Giant City State Park

If you want to get your reptile on, Giant City State Park is the place for you!

May is reptile and amphibian month at Giant City with events planned for May 14, 21 and 28.

On May 14, local photographer and reptile/amphibian enthusiast Jeremy Schumacher will lead a hike with tips on how to spot the slimy and scaly little guys.

On May 21, Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologist, Scott Ballard, will discuss these often misunderstood creatures and show off a few.

And on May 28, Master Naturalist, Kathleen Gaare-Wiese, will share her love of reptiles and amphibians by showing off several different live species.

All programs are free and will meet at the Giant City Visitors Center.

Register in advance but calling 618-457-4836.

