Police investigating after mower theft in Cape Girardeau

Still image from video posted on Facebook by Mike's Mowing & More.

Police in Cape Girardeau, Mo. are investigating after a mower was reportedly stolen from a yard on April 28.

Police were called to a home at around 11:30 a.m.

They say a man left his mower outside and someone took it.

The owner of the mower posted a video on Facebook of the suspected thief. You can click here to watch.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 355-6621.

