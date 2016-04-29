Heartland Cooks: Dennis' French Onion Soup Burgers

Dennis Kinkead of Cape Girardeau loves to cook for his wife, Julie.

This week he whips up one of Julie’s favorites: French Onion Soup Burgers. It's a messy, delicious burger stacked high with sauteed onions and french onion soup sauce.

It’s an unusual twist on the classic cheese burger, and always wins big time hubby brownie points for Dennis.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons butter

1 Large yellow onion

1 Tablespoon thyme

1 Tablespoon water

1 Tablespoon flour

8 ounces beef broth

1 Tablespoon olive oil

¾ pound ground beef (formed into patties)

Gruyere cheese

2 English Muffins

Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Salt and pepper beef patties to taste and set aside.

Heat butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced onion and thyme and saute until onion is slightly browned and translucent.

Add one tablespoon of water to skillet and reduce heat to medium.

Add flour and stir well until flour is no longer visible. Add beef broth. Return heat to medium high and simmer until sauce thickens (about three minutes) and remove from heat.

Heat olive oil in a separate skillet on medium-high heat. Sear burgers for approximately four minutes per side (for medium rare) or longer according to preferred doneness.



As burgers near completion, top each patty with a large spoonful of onion gravy mixture, and a slice of Gruyere cheese.

When cheese melts, scoop burgers out onto English muffins topped with Dijon mustard.

