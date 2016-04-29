Poplar Bluff woman accused of taking student from school without parent consent

A Poplar Bluff woman is accused of signing a student out of school without the parent's consent.

Police say Lori Flickinger, 37, admitted to taking James Miller's 13-year-old daughter out of school on Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

She was charged with forgery.

Miller contacted police saying he does not know Flickinger and his daughter was signed out without his knowledge or consent.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Flickinger told school officials she was the teen's sister and was checking her out of school for a family matter.

Police say Flickinger used a false name to sign the girl out of school.

Flickinger took the teen to eat at a local restaurant and then to Flickinger's home. According to police, Flickinger kept the teen at her home for several hours before dropping the 13-year-old off at an after school church activity the teen was originally supposed to attend.

Police say Flickinger told investigators she is a friend of the teen's biological mother.

Flickinger was arrested and lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.