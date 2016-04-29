Man charged in connection with Hurst, IL murder

A Hurst, Illinois man is accused of killing another man at around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 29 in Hurst.

Benjamin R. Howell, 34, of Hurst, was charged with first degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Howell is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail.

He is charged in connection with the death of 40-year-old Chad E. Jones of Lockport, Ill.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, Jones was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m. at the hospital.

He said the autopsy was completed by a forensic pathologist and preliminary autopsy results indicate Jones died from blunt force trauma.

Williamson County deputies say they received a 911 call reporting a man found lying on the ground outside a pickup truck at 446 N. Bush Ave. in Hurst.

They reported the man appeared to be badly beaten.

The incident is under investigation by the Williamson County coroner, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and the Hurst Police Department.

