Native storyteller at Cahokia Mounds

Native American storyteller Kevin Locke brings his unique and uplifting mix of stories, music and dance to the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Saturday May 2, 2016.

Locke appears free of charge at 2 p.m. in the site’s Interpretive Center auditorium as part of the St. Louis Storytelling Festival, sponsored by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Locke was raised on the Standing Rock Reservation in South Dakota and learned the stories, myths and oral history from his elders in the Lakota tribe. His stories come to life through the sound of the flute and the Lakota language.

Locke has been active in reviving the indigenous flute tradition, which had teetered on the brink of extinction. He also performs intricate dances with 28 hoops.

He has performed in hundreds of festivals, parks and schools, as well as 80 different countries.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, Ill., off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The Interpretive Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the grounds are open until dusk. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.

For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

