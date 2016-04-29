8 students taken to hospital after Paducah school bus crash

Several students are recovering after a school bus crash in Paducah.

The Paducah Police Department reports eight teenagers were treated for minor injuries after a van ran a stop sign and hit a school bus.

The crash happened near the intersection of south 11 Street and Oscar Cross Avenue as bus driver George Vick was slowing down to pick up the students at a stop.

Byron Faulkner, the driver of the van, told police his brakes failed and he was unable to stop.

Neither driver was hurt.

Police say the students injured in the crash reported minor pain to their right sides.

The school district reports Vick was busing students to Choices Educational Center.

A total of 17 kids and two staff members were on board of the bus at the time of the crash.

The van and the bus had only minor damages.

The crash remains under investigation.

