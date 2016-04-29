This week in music: 1973 yellow ribbons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1973 yellow ribbons

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
 Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and travel back to 1973.

It was a time of unrest as the Watergate scandal was unfolding and America ended its involvement in the Vietnam War.

At the Oscars, The Godfather won Best Picture and Marlon Brando was named Best Actor for his role in that movie.

On TV, people were tuning in to All in the Family, Sanford and Son and the original version of Hawaii 5-O.

And if you were listening to the radio on this week in '73, these were the songs you'd likely hear.

At number 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 was The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia by Vicki Lawrence.
The song was originally intended for Cher but her husband and manager at the time, Sonny Bono didn't want her to record it because he thought it might offend her southern fans.

In the number four spot was Stevie Wonder with You Are the Sunshine of My Life. It would become Wonder's 3rd chart topping hit.

The British glam-rock band The Sweet was at number three with Little Willy. It became the group's biggest hit in the U.S.

A song which paid tribute to a 1950's TV series was in the number two spot. The Cisco Kid is one of War's signature songs.

And in the top spot was a song that went on  to become the biggest hit of the year.  In fact Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree by Tony Orlando and Dawn is one of the biggest chart hits ever.  Billboard ranks it as number 37 on its all-time Hot 100 list.
That's a look at music from the first week of May, 1973.

