FIRST ALERT: Cool and dry start to Friday, rain moving in this evening

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

It is Friday, April 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning looks dry, partly cloudy and cool with temps mostly in the 50s. But rain will likely move into the Heartland later today and tonight. Bad news: That rain will hang around for the rest of the weekend. Make sure your plans include an umbrella, or something inside. FIRST ALERT: Once the weekend rain moves through, next week is looking dry and pleasant.

Making Headlines:

Enormous damage: An investigation is under way after a Bollinger County sawmill caught fire. The blaze spread quickly through B&B Timber Company overnight causing major damage.

Behind bars: A wanted fugitive in a Michigan homicide case is behind bars in Graves County this morning. Kelly Cochran was arrested in Wingo, KY sometime Thursday.

Deadly crash: A semi driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County Thursday evening. The highway patrol reports Taylor Holcomb ran off the road, hit the tree line, causing his semi to catch on fire.

Raucous crowds: Protesters grew rowdy Thursday night after Donald Trump's speech in conservative Orange County. At least four people were arrested and one Trump supporter had his face bloodied in a scuffle.

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

