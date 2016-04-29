FIRST ALERT: Cool and dry start to Friday, rain moving in this evening

It is Friday, April 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning looks dry, partly cloudy and cool with temps mostly in the 50s. But rain will likely move into the Heartland later today and tonight. Bad news: That rain will hang around for the rest of the weekend. Make sure your plans include an umbrella, or something inside. FIRST ALERT: Once the weekend rain moves through, next week is looking dry and pleasant.

Making Headlines:

Enormous damage: An investigation is under way after a Bollinger County sawmill caught fire. The blaze spread quickly through B&B Timber Company overnight causing major damage.

Behind bars: A wanted fugitive in a Michigan homicide case is behind bars in Graves County this morning. Kelly Cochran was arrested in Wingo, KY sometime Thursday.

Deadly crash: A semi driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County Thursday evening. The highway patrol reports Taylor Holcomb ran off the road, hit the tree line, causing his semi to catch on fire.

Raucous crowds: Protesters grew rowdy Thursday night after Donald Trump's speech in conservative Orange County. At least four people were arrested and one Trump supporter had his face bloodied in a scuffle.

