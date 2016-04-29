Woman wanted for MI homicide arrested in Graves Co.

A fugitive from another state was taken into custody in Graves County on Thursday, April 28.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kelly Cochran, 33 from Merrillville, Indiana, was wanted out of Michigan for homicide, second degree home invasion, moving a person's remains (Conspiracy To Commit Dead Bodies - Disinterment And Mutilation), concealing the death of an individual, and lying to police.

She was also facing charges for accessory to a felony.

The U.S. Marshals Service received information that Cochran was at a home in Wingo, Ky.

Troopers and the U.S. Marshals Service made contact with Cochran and took her into custody with out incident.

She is being held at the Graves County Jail on homicide charges out of Iron County, Michigan.

