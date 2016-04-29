Arizona shuts out St. Louis to split series - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arizona shuts out St. Louis to split series

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Arizona Diamondbacks shut out the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Thursday night.

With the loss St. Louis dropped to 12-10 on the season while Arizona improved to 12-12.

The Cardinals return home for a Friday night meeting with Washington.

