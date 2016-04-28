Bollinger Co. sawmill suffers major damage in overnight fire

A fire marshal is investigating after a Bollinger County sawmill caught fire late Thursday night.

According to the Marble Hill Fire Department, at least five crews responded to a fire called in by a passerby at B&B Timber Company around 10 p.m.

When firefighters got there, heavy fire could be seen in part of the building and was spreading quickly.

The sawmill is across the street from Woodland schools in Marble Hill, Mo.

Witnesses say the power also went out where they were.

The Marble Hill assistant fire chief said saw dust helped the fire spread. The building also had two roofs making the blaze difficult to put out.

As of 4:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots and trying to save the shop portion of the building.

The assistant fire chief says the building suffered an enormous amount of damage to the back of the building. The equipment and workshop are a total loss.

Around 20 workers will be out of a job until the business is running again.

No word yet on what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.

